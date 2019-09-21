Democrats are worried Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is playing into Republican hands with his relentless gun confiscation talk.

The Hill reports that Democrat Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin have both distanced themselves from O’Rourke’s comments. Breitbart News reported Manchin as saying this week, “[O’Rourke’s] not taking my guns away from me.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) also expressed his belief that O’Rourke’s confiscatory talk “was a bit of a gift to the NRA.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said he would support a “voluntary” buyback of AR-15 rifles rather than the mandatory one O’Rourke is proposing.

Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke used the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate to tell AR-15 owners, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” Breitbart News noted that O’Rourke’s admission was a game-changer, as it showed the Democrats’ intention to seize guns.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

