Donald Trump Reveals One Thing He Agreed with Barack Obama About

President Donald Trump recalled former President Barack Obama getting a Nobel Peace Prize Monday, shortly after being elected president.

“They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it,” Trump told reporters, during a discussion of the Nobel prize. “And you know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on.”

Trump commented on the Nobel Peace Prize during a conversation with Prime Minister Imran Kahn of Pakistan ahead of a meeting in New York City during the United Nations summit.

Obama joked to CBS Late Night Host Stephen Colbert in 2016 that he still did not know why he got the prize.

“To be honest, I still don’t know,” he said when asked why he got the award.

When the Nobel community announced Obama’s award in 2009, the former president expressed his surprise.

“To be honest, I do not feel that I deserve to be in the company of so many of the transformative figures who’ve been honored by this prize,” he said, but said he would accept the prize as “an affirmation of American leadership on behalf of aspirations held by people in all nations.”

Trump said that he believed he could get a Nobel Peace Prize if they were fair about it.

“I think I’ll get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things,” he said. “I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.”