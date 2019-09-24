2020 Democrats Call for Impeachment: ‘The President Is a Criminal’

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Several 2020 Democrat candidates called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, calling him a “criminal” and demanding Congress to take action.

The renewed calls for impeachment come hours before a caucus-wide meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), set for 4 p.m. ET. The caucus is expected to discuss whether they should formally pursue impeaching the president.

Many 2020 Democrats are emphatically expressing support.

“The President is a criminal,” Julián Castro (D) wrote. “The House must start impeachment hearings today.”

“This isn’t a partisan issue—or shouldn’t be,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) tweeted. “When the president of the United States is working with other countries to interfere with our elections, we should begin impeachment proceedings.”

“It was true when I said it in 2017 running for Senate in Texas and it’s still true today: President Trump should be impeached,” former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) added.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) concurred, calling Trump a “classless, amoral gutter dweller.”

More:

Joe Biden (D) is also expected to float impeachment in the event that Trump does not comply with the information requests from Democrats in Congress:

Some speculate that Pelosi will use accusations from the alleged “whistleblower” – who claimed Trump urged Urkanian officials to “re-open inquiries into the business dealings of former president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden” – as a basis to present an impeachment resolution, although the Washington Post reports that Pelosi is “discussing the creation of a select committee to conduct the possible impeachment of President Trump”:

Pelosi is expected to make an announcement at 5 p.m. ET:

