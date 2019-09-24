President Trump: Democrats Gave Up Gun Control for Chance to Hurt GOP

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, announces a formal impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump on September 24, 2019, in Washington, DC. - Amid mounting allegations of abuse of power by the US president, Pelosi announced the start of the inquiry in the House of …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to suggest Democrats have dropped the pursuit of gun control, infrastructure funding, and prescription drug relief in order to try to hurt Republicans.

Trump noted that the Democrats are focused on “hurting” him too:

Trump’s tweet comes as reports indicate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to announce an impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have been pressing the Republican-controlled Senate to take up gun control legislation which the House passed months ago. Just weeks ago, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) even went so far as to ask Trump to lay down “political cover” so Republican Senators could support gun control measures.

Trump is now turning it back on the Democrats, suggesting nothing is being accomplished because they have abandoned their legislative priorities. In this case, those priorities included all the gun control legislation Democrats claimed to be pushing for the sake of public and school safety.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.