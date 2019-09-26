President Donald Trump denounced Thursday Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to begin impeachment proceedings and oust him from office.

“THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!” Trump wrote on Twitter in all-caps.

The president spent the morning retweeting family members, administration officials and allies defending him, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

“So cute!” he wrote about a flattering tweet from Ivanka. “Her father is under siege, for no reason, since his first day in office!”

He shared a Breitbart story featuring Sen. Rand Paul defending the president.

He highlighted a post from counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, showing 57 percent of Americans opposed impeachment.

He also highlighted stories of Democrats working and pressuring Ukraine to investigate Trump during the Russia investigation.

Trump shared a video featuring Fox News Jesse Watters pointing out the Trump family did nothing wrong, while former Vice President Joe Biden’s son took advantage of his father’s position by accepting international business deals.

