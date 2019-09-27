Ortiz: Why President Trump Will Enjoy Success with Hispanics in 2020

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in The Hill that Republicans should capitalize on the economic success the current Hispanic population is experiencing by making a strong pitch for their votes in 2020.

A Census Bureau report released this month reiterates what we already know: Hispanics have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the Trump economy. The president and Congressional Republicans should leverage this Hispanic economic success to maximize their chances of reelection next year. . . .

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that Hispanic wages grew by a healthy 3.3 percent over the last year, while the Hispanic unemployment rate currently stands at just 4.2 percent, another record low. According to the nonpartisan organization known as the Latino Donor Collaborative, Latinos are the “new face” of the American workforce, making up 70 percent of its recent surge in growth. . . .

According to recent polling by UnidosUS, the most important issue to Hispanics is “jobs and the economy.” While 37 percent of respondents said they’ve voted for Republicans in the past, the GOP received just 29 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2018, about the same as what Trump and Mitt Romney received in 2016 and 2012. To expand their Hispanic support above the one-third threshold, Republicans should contrast their economic record with Democrats’ socialist agenda.

