A transcript is as follows:

MORGAN BRENNAN: I want to [discuss] the rules of impeachment if this is actually something that comes up in the Senate. There’s been some speculation that you might seek to change those rules or have those practices changed. Just to confirm, you would not do that?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL: No. The Senate impeachment rules are very clear and the Senate would have to take up an impeachment resolution if it came over from the House.

BRENNAN: There have also been reports from the Washington Post that you were the person that urged the White House to release that call transcript between Trump and the Ukrainian president. Is that actually the case, and if so, do you feel like that was the right move?

…

SEN. MCCONNELL: I did say on numerous occasions. I had called the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense of what the hang-up was on the aid to Ukraine, which I very much supported, and I was curious about what the delay was. At least it all ended well. Fortunately, the aid was released and I think that was an important step for our Ukrainian friends.