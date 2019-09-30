Wounded Veteran Sings ‘God Bless America’ with Donald Trump

President Donald Trump hugged Army Capt. Luis Avila on Monday after the wounded warrior sang “God Bless America” at a ceremony welcoming the incoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Avila sang the song with the military choir as Trump and other officials joined him.

Avila was severely wounded by an improvised explosive device in 2011 in Afghanistan, losing his leg, and had two strokes and two heart attacks that left him nearly paralyzed. After 40 days in a coma, Avila woke up and responded well to music therapy, prompting his continued appreciation of music.

Avlia’s story was recently featured by the Gary Sinise Foundation, which installed a “smart home” to help him with day-to-day challenges at home.

