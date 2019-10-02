Joe Biden Sidesteps Confiscation, Calls for AR-15 Registration

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden released details of his “assault weapons” ban and it calls for AR-15s to be registered rather than confiscated.

This marks a stark difference between Biden and presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, as the latter has made clear his plan to use a government enforced buyback to take AR-15s and AK-47s away from law-abiding Americans.

The Hill reports owners of AR-15s and similar commonly owned semiautomatic rifles would be given a choice under Biden’s plan. The choice would be to sell their guns to the government–handing them over–or to register them and register them with the ATF.

O’Rourke is pushing a “mandatory” buyback of all AR-15 and AR-47-style rifles, and he made clear his plans to use fines to compel compliance with the ban.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

