Report: Number of Concealed Permits Surges to Nearly 19 Million

A report from the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) shows there 1.4 million more concealed carry permit holders than there were in 2018.

The report, released October 2, shows there are now nearly 19 million concealed permit holders in America.

The CPRC report shows that four states have over one million permit holders each. Those states are Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas. It also shows that eight states which kept gender-based data “from 2012 to 2019…[saw] permits for women growing 101% faster for women than those for men.”

And four states with data on race from 2012 to 2018 witnessed “the number of black people with permits [increase] almost 20% faster than the number of whites with permits.”

On January 18, 2016, Breitbart News reported that women got concealed carry permits at twice the pace of men during Barack Obama’s second term in the White House. Moreover, a CPRC study published evidence “[suggesting] that permit-holding [was] increasing about 75 percent more quickly among minorities than among whites.”

The increases among women and minorities appear to be trends that are continuing.

