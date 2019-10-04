61 House Republicans Join Movement to Condemn Adam Schiff

Sixty-one House Republicans have sponsored a resolution condemning House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately misrepresenting a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sixty-one Republicans have cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) resolution, H. Res. 604, to condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

The bill has gained rapid support in the House. Chairman Biggs sponsored the bill last week, to which it quickly gained 18 cosponsors. On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that 45 House Republicans have joined the resolution. Now, as of Friday afternoon, 61 House Republicans have cosponsored the bill.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said that Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”