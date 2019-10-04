Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is the focus of social media threads after an attendee at her climate change town hall on Thursday said eating babies was required to stop impending calamity, including President Donald Trump who tweeted that the socialist Democrat House freshman is a “wack job.”

The viral video, which some media are now reporting was a planned prank, showed a distraught woman who said so little time is left that we should eat babies.

“This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her … Be a decent human being and knock it off,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“AOC is a wack job,” Trump tweeted after viewing the video.

“Better than being a criminal who betrays our country,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response.

Ocasio-Cortez’s reference to the president as a “criminal” puts her in line with many of her fellow Democrats who believe Trump’s discussions about corruption with foreign leaders amount to an impeachable offense, even if conducting foreign policy is one of a president’s executive powers.

