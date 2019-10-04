Michelle Malkin: LAPD Leadership Favors Gangsters over Conservatives

Michelle Malkin has submitted a request for government documents and communications pertaining to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recruitment advertisements appearing on Breitbart.com.

This follows the LAPD’s leadership alignment with a left-wing and partisan Democrat censorship and boycott operation against Breitbart News and conservatives.

Breitbart News reported on Thursday:

Top brass at the Los Angeles Police Department is refusing to explain who authorized a series of false smears against Breitbart News over the weekend, declining and ignoring requests to speak on the record with police management who publicly maligned Breitbart in a series of tweets.

Malkin shared text of her request on Thursday, citing the California Public Records Act:

Documents mentioning or relating to the LAPD recruitment ad that appeared on Breitbart.com, including but not limited to:

* Copies of emails and attachments, and any other communications (digital or otherwise) from any and all accounts related to the placement of the Google ad;

* Copies of emails and attachments, and any other communications (digital or otherwise) from any and all accounts related to complaints received about the ad;

* Any and all copies of emails and attachments, and any other communications (digital or otherwise) from any and all accounts related to contact/exchanges with Daily Beast editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman regarding the ad; This request includes (but is not limited to) any e-mails on which Police Chief Michel Moore was cc’ed or back cc’ed. All emails, electronic documents and physical documents are not to be de-duped prior to production. The parent/child relationships of all requested email chains as well as all header information should be intact at the time of production.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore (pictured), said Malkin via Twitter, is “pandering” to “social justice warriors”:

This is nuts @LAPDChiefMoore – you pander to SJWs, smear @BreitbartNews & all its readers, and impose political litmus test

on LAPD recruits that favors gangsters over conservatives. #RIPLAPD https://t.co/AmhrPJv6uf — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 3, 2019

Hi again @LAPDChiefMoore – I am a female journalist of color

who has proudly written for @breitbartnews – Here is my open records request on your smear campaign of Breitbart & who you communicated with==>https://t.co/ozXJxCWK02 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 4, 2019

Here’s my open records request in full @lapdchiefmoore in case you’re too busy bowing to SJWs to click on the link:@BreitbartNews pic.twitter.com/2pL7eOGtI1 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 4, 2019

LAPD leadership’s alignment with the aforementioned boycott and censorship operation against Breitbart News and conservatives is at odds with “rank and file” police officers, said Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in a Wednesday interview with Dennis Prager.

“We know that a lot of the rank and file of the LAPD — that are that thin blue line that keeps us safe — they’re not into this,” Marlow remarked. “This is the leadership, and it’s a leadership that I don’t think takes the real problems facing their city seriously… So now they won’t recruit conservatives. So what happens next? Where does the slippery slope go?

“If conservatives are unwelcome at the LAPD, they should just flat-out say it to us.”

