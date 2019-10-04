Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign on Friday fired its national organizing director Rich McDaniel amid accusations of “inappropriate behavior.”

Warren campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman released a statement on Friday, confirming that the campaign had been receiving “multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel.”

“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” Orthman told Politico.

“Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation,” she continued.

“Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward,” Orthman added.

The firm KK Advising conducted the campaign’s investigation into McDaniel.

Details of the accusations remain unclear, but Politico reported that the allegations did not involve sexual assault, according to a source.

McDaniel released a statement, stressing that he maintains “tremendous respect” for his colleagues “despite any disagreements” they have had in the past.

“I have separated from the campaign and am no longer serving as National Organizing Director,” McDaniel said in a statement, according to Politico.

“I have tremendous respect for my colleagues despite any disagreements we may have had and believe departing at this time is in the best interest of both parties,” he continued.

“I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values,” he added. “If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well.”