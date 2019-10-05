Donald Trump Calls for Mitt Romney to Be Impeached

President Donald Trump took aim at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) once again on Saturday, this time calling for the NeverTrumper to be impeached.

“I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY,” the president wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet, President Trump argued retired Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), an outspoken anti-Trump critic, was “better” than the Utah Republican.

“No Kevin, Jeff Flake is better!” he tweeted in response to Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke, who asked, “Has #MittRomney become the new #JeffFlake or is the latest back and forth much ado about nothing?”

Despite President Trump’s wishes, senators are unimpeachable and Utah lacks state laws to recall a senator.

A Utah Political Trends survey conducted in July, found Romney has the highest disapproval rating among the Salt Lake State’s congressional lawmakers.

Earlier Saturday, President Trump mocked Romney as an “ass” after the failed Republican presidential candidate criticized Trump for bringing attention to the dealings of former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in China and Ukraine.

President Trump wrote on Twitter.:

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president said in a separate tweet:

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!

On Friday, Romney labeled President Trump’s suggestion for foreign countries to probe the Biden family’s business activities “wrong and appalling.” Romney wrote on Twitter:

When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated. By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.