During an anti-Kavanaugh protest in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, one protester reminisced about the summer she was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police, adding she recommends being apprehended as a first-time arrest experience. “Very professional,” praised the protester of the police force. “I recommend it for anyone who would like to get arrested for their first time.”

Hundreds of leftists gathered in Washington, D.C. to protest Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday, as October 6 marks one year since he was confirmed as a Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“We made history, not this past summer, but the summer before,” reminisced one protester while delivering her remarks at a podium.

The protester went on to talk about how she had traveled with her group from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C., where they were arrested by Capitol Police. Her comment elicited cheering and applause from the audience of fellow protesters.

“And we got arrested trying to fight lower court appointments,” she continued. “You got to start somewhere. And so we got arrested, but, you know, we like to call it ‘good trouble’ — when it’s time to get in the way. And so it’s time to get in the way of this administration, and it’s time to get into some good trouble.”

“And so we marched down here to D.C., and we got arrested in the Capitol building, and I recommend it for anyone who would like to get arrested for their first time — very professional — I thank the Capitol Police for their professionalism.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.