Donald Trump Trolls Joe Biden on Corruption During His ‘Impeach’ Speech

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ridiculed Joe Biden for delivering a major speech revealing his support for the impeachment of the president.

“So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Biden campaign made a big splash of a speech delivered in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

“To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden said, accusing Trump of “shooting holes in the Constitution.”

Biden’s speech immediately drew mockery from the president as politically calculated.

“Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice!” Trump wrote.

So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong. Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

The president also shared a video on Twitter highlighting Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption in Ukraine.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues to rise in the polls as Biden’s big polling lead in the Democrat field continues to fall.

Biden’s campaign responded to Trump’s comment with a tweet of their own from the former vice president’s account.

“Thanks for watching. Stop stonewalling the Congress. Honor your oath. Respect the Constitution,” Biden’s account wrote, adding a taunt about Trump’s tax returns. “And speaking of taxpayers, I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns. You?”