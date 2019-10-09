Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke told NPR’s Off Script that a plurality of Texans support a mandatory AR-15 buyback plan.

O’Rourke told NPR, “49 percent of people in [Texas] believe in a mandatory ‘assault weapon’ buyback.”

He claimed, “Only 36 percent of Texans oppose that.”

O’Rourke was then asked whether a mandatory buyback is constitutional. He demurred from answering at first, then was asked the question again, at which time he said he believes a ban on AR-15s would survive judicial scrutiny.

He hedged his bet by suggesting the ban should be instituted even if its chances of surviving the Supreme Court is up in the air.

During the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” The next day, O’Rourke made clear that his confiscatory plan for AR-15s would be “mandatory,” not voluntary.

He defended his confiscatory plan by telling NPR that “the constitution discriminates among weapons.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

