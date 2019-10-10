A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS BERG: From the Fox News poll, in July 2019, 42 percent of the people who they polled said President Trump should be impeached. Now it’s at 51 percent saying that President Trump should be impeached and removed from office. What say you?

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: I say let’s see where the facts lead, but this is not a legitimate impeachment inquiry. This is unprecedented and not just a political process, it is a partisan political process that’s completely void of any due process. And in our system, you are entitled to due process. This is a circumstance where the accuser gets to remain anonymous and the accused gets to remain defenseless.

It’s unfair to the president, it’s unfair to the presidency. It’s an overeach by the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives and they ought to be ashamed of themselves. They want a fast prosecution before it unravels — just like the Mueller investigation. That went so poorly for them, they were so embarrassed by it that this time around that they decided to just try a man by declaring him guilty before they even have the trail, before they even allow due process, before they allow witnesses, before they allow cross-examination or subpoenas by the accused or the accused’s allies.

It’s a grossly unfair process. This is going to rip this country apart and I believe it’s designed to do exactly that. It’s designed to undermine the credibility of our country when we’re on the international stage doing big trade deals, involved in geopolitical issues around the world, and the Democrats would rather see America fail than Donald Trump succeed. They should be ashamed of themselves.