A Minneapolis police officer and congressional candidate called freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) “an absentee landlord” in her state because residents are unhappy with her.

Chris Kelley told Fox & Friends: First on Thursday that Minnesotans, including those in the Somali community, have not been happy with the job she has been doing representing her state since her election in 2018.

“She’s traveling the world. She’s fighting the president on Twitter. She’s not doing anything in the district. And, I can say firsthand, the homelessness, the opioid problems, and other issues aren’t improving,” said Kelley, who announced an independent run for Omar’s seat this year.

Kelley, who is also an Iraq war veteran, added that although Democrats say Omar won in a landslide, only 37 percent of the population turned out to vote.

“You’re going to have a lot of people coming out, and I think we have an excellent chance of coming out on top,” he told Fox & Friends: First.

Omar’s candidacy has been put front and center as President Donald Trump prepares to hold a 2020 campaign at Minneapolis’s Target Field— which is located within Omar’s district.

Far-left protesters with Antifa have already announced a counter-rally called America is Canceled, to protest “the nightmare that is Trump.”

Minnesota Public Radio reported that thousands of counter-protesters are expected to show up.

“It is frustrating,” Kelley said of the counter-rally. “We should welcome any sitting president coming here. We’ve welcomed other presidents with open arms and now because there’s a disagreement or we have a president across a different aisle, there’s an issue here. So, I believe we should disagree with dignity.”