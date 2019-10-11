Bikers for Trump Endorses Ralph Abraham for Louisiana Governor

Bikers for Trump endorsed Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) for Louisiana governor Thursday, touting him as an “experienced leader” with “conservative values.”

Bikers for Trump and Bikers for Trump of Louisiana endorsed Rep. Abraham for governor as voters will soon vote in the October 12 election Louisiana jungle primary for governor.

“We are excited to announce that Bikers for Trump and Bikers for Trump of Louisiana stand in support of Ralph Abraham to be the next Governor of the great state of Louisiana,” Dale Herndon, the national director of Bikers for Trump said in a press release Thursday.

“Ralph will use his conservative values in Louisiana to support President Trump,” Herndon added.

“Ralph is a family man, an experienced leader in his community, a Congressman for the 5th district in Louisiana and is exactly the kind of candidate Bikers for Trump of Louisiana is proud to endorse,” Herndon concluded in his statement.

Abraham said Thursday that Louisiana Bikers for Trump’s endorsement was “maybe the coolest endorsement yet!”

Maybe the coolest endorsement all year! Thank you to @BikersForTrump for your endorsement. Help is on the way!#lagov #Doc4Gov https://t.co/htWLNNErs5 — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 10, 2019

Abraham has fought for President Trump’s America First agenda while in Congress and on the campaign trail. This Tuesday, he proposed H. Res. 620, a resolution that, if passed through the House, would remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and expel her from the House of Representatives.

The Louisiana Republican called Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry a “vicious crusade” against President Trump, and, therefore, Pelosi must be expelled from the House and her role as the leader of the House.

Abraham said in a statement Tuesday:

Nancy Pelosi’s vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President is nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped. She has disgraced the people’s House and weaponized the Speaker’s gavel for her party’s political gain. House Democrats spent nearly three years obsessed with election meddling only to dwarf any such efforts with their own deceitful plan to nullify the 2016 election and prevent President Trump from winning in 2020. I have introduced a resolution calling for her to be expelled from the House and for the Speaker’s Office to be vacated.

Rep. Abraham, who is running for Louisiana governor, told Breitbart News Sunday that Democrats’ impeachment “insanity” has “energized” Louisiana Republican voters ahead of the gubernatorial election.