Left-Wing Activist Groups Celebrate ‘International Pronouns Day’

L.G.B.T. activists and their supporters rally in support of transgender people on the steps of New York City Hall, October 24, 2018 in New York City. The group gathered to speak out against the Trump administration's stance toward transgender people. Last week, The New York Times reported on an unreleased …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Prominent left-wing organizations and activists commemorated “International Pronouns Day” on Wednesday, urging individuals to “make it a practice to ask people for their pronouns.”

LGBT activists and activist organizations celebrated “International Pronouns Day” on social media by urging people to refrain from assuming that an individual’s pronouns coincide with their biological sex.

“Today is International #PronounsDay. We all want to be accepted and respected as we are. Make it a practice to ask people for their pronouns and respect them,” the official Women’s March Twitter account tweeted:

“Happy #PronounsDay!” Lambda Legal, which describes itself as “the oldest & largest national legal organization litigating & advocating for #LGBTQ people,” wrote.

“Refusal to use someone’s correct pronouns is refusing to respect their identity & experience,” it added, urging “cis” people to “help normalize pronoun use by offering their own without being asked”:

“Using someone’s correct pronouns—and giving your own—isn’t difficult,” presidential hopeful Julián Castro (D) wrote, listing his preferred pronouns.

“I’m Julián Castro, he/him/él. It takes one extra breath to help people feel seen and respected,” he continued. “I think that’s worth it”:

“Calling people by the correct pronouns matters,” the Human Rights Campaign tweeted:

More:

Some 2020 Democrats have embraced the move to automatically specify preferred pronouns. During CNN’s Equality Town Hall this month, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) walked onto the stage and announced her preferred pronouns as “she, her, and hers.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo issued an awkward response, which ultimately triggered backlash.

“‘She,’ ‘her,’ and ‘hers’? Mine, too,” he said, later apologizing for the remark:

Like Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has publicly specified her preferred pronouns, listing “She/her” on her Twitter bio:

Preferred pronouns have become a topic of interest among far-left millennials and social justice warriors, particularly. Those who identify as part of the ultra-progressive group argue that gender is a social construct and should be viewed as a spectrum, hence the varying genders and accompanying pronouns. Preferred pronouns can range from the traditional “his” or “hers” to lesser-known terms such as “xem,” “hirself,” “xyrs,” or “zir.”

