Donald Trump: Impeachment a Democrat-led ‘Lynching’

President Donald Trump described the impeachment inquiry led by Democrats as a “lynching” on Tuesday, noting that there were no legal rights in the process.

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “But we will WIN!”

Trump said he had no due process or legal rights in the process, noting that the impeachment inquiry had disintegrated into the tyranny of the majority in the House.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” he wrote.

The president praised Republicans who voted to censure House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) — 185 out of 185 present voted for the process on Tuesday night despite facing defeat as Democrats voted 218 to table the motion.

“Really good!” he noted.

Trump also noted that the had a 95 percent approval rating in the Republican party.