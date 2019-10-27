Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised President Donald Trump, U.S. troops, and intelligence for the raid on Saturday in Syria that led to the death of ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“The world is a safer place today because al-Baghdadi has been brought to justice,” McConnell tweeted. “I applaud our intelligence professionals, the brave service members who risked everything to carry out this mission, and President Trump and his team”:

The world is a safer place today because al-Baghdadi has been brought to justice. I applaud our intelligence professionals, the brave servicemembers who risked everything to carry out this mission, and President Trump and his team. My full statement: https://t.co/U6LHsOvcWj — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 27, 2019

McConnell also issued a statement about the operation:

I applaud President Trump’s announcement that U.S. special forces have eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The world’s most wanted man has been brought to justice. The world is a safer place today. This victory for the U.S. and our many counterterrorism partners is a significant step for the campaign against ISIS, for the future of the Middle East, and for the safety of the American people and free people around the world. A victory like this is only possible because of the expertise, skill, and courage of those who work to keep the United States safe. I am grateful for the intelligence professionals who laid the groundwork for this raid, for the brave American service members who risked everything to carry it out, and to President Trump and his team for their leadership. While we welcome the fact that al-Baghdadi has been brought to justice, we know we cannot underestimate the resilience of terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda. The important counterterrorism work of the United States, our international coalition partners, and local forces will not end with this significant victory. To the contrary, history shows us how vital it is to keep building on this victory and continue our work to set the conditions for the enduring defeat of ISIS, al Qaeda, and other terrorists in Syria, in Afghanistan, and around the world.

Democrats have also been tweeting and speaking out on the raid with many of them failing to even mention Trump’s role in the operation.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter