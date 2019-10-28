While speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago on Monday, President Trump lamented the death and carnage the city has witnessed on Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s watch.

Johnson chose not to attend Trump’s speech. Trump commented on Johnson’s absence, saying, “Here’s a man that could not bother showing up for a meeting of police chiefs…in his hometown, and with the President of the United States. And you know why? It’s because he’s not doing his job.”

Trump then went on to cite the failures of gun control, “Last year 565 people were murdered in Chicago. Since Eddie Johnson has been police chief more than 1,500 people have been murdered in Chicago and 13,067 people have been shot.”

He added, “During the first weekend of August 2019, seven people were murdered and 52 were wounded in 32 shootings in Chicago.”

Trump cited other shootings in Chicago, despite the city’s penchant for gun control, then said, “It doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange