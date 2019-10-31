Ocasio-Cortez, Omar Tout Impeachment: ‘Read the Constitution’

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took aim at the president ahead of the impeachment inquiry resolution vote in the House on Thursday, defending their party’s decision to pursue an inquiry and telling the president to “read the Constitution.”

Prior to Thursday morning’s vote, the Trump wrote, “READ THE TRANSCRIPT!”– a reference to his July 25 conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky:

READ THE TRANSCRIPT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

A so-called “whistleblower” sparked the initial inquiry, and the White House released a transcript of the conversation in response to the mounting concerns. The transcript did not show “pressure” or quid pro quo, as many Democrat lawmakers have suggested. However, impeachment-driven Democrats used the “whistleblower” complaint as a catalyst to launch an impeachment inquiry, although it was never authorized by a full House vote.

Omar responded to Trump’s tweet ahead of the vote, writing, “Read the Constitution!”:

Ocasio-Cortez also responded to Trump’s tweet.

“We did. That’s why we opened an impeachment inquiry,” she said:

We did. That’s why we opened an impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/KGxue9TEvZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 31, 2019

The New York lawmaker, who pushed for impeachment prior to taking office in January, defended House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) secret impeachment proceedings in the Capitol basement and suggested last week that basic due process would “help potential criminals line up their testimony”: