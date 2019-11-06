Solidly Blue Tucson, Arizona, Rejects Becoming Sanctuary City for Illegals

Voters in solidly blue Tucson, Arizona, widely rejected becoming a sanctuary city for illegal aliens to be shielded from arrest and deportation in Tuesday’s election.

Tucson voters voted down the sanctuary city initiative by 71.4 percent in a county that went more than 53 percent in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and where President Trump received less than 40 percent of support.

The resounding “no” from voters to become a sanctuary city for illegal aliens came as a shock to the open borders lobby who had hoped that the city’s 43 percent Hispanic population would help push the plan over the finish line.

In neighboring states, sanctuary cities have proven to mass-release criminal illegal aliens whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) must then find. In Los Angeles, California, for example, federal officials say the sanctuary city frees up to 100 criminal illegal aliens every day.

As Breitbart News reported, up to 80 percent of illegal aliens freed back into the general public by sanctuary cities go on to commit additional crimes. These are crimes that would have otherwise been prevented if those illegal aliens had been turned over to ICE.

