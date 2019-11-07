Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) proclaimed in a tweet on Wednesday that the “Squad” is “stronger than anyone knows” – a declaration she made after fellow member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) deviated from the group and endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president instead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Pressley took a different path than her fellow “Squad” members – Reps. Tlaib, Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – and formally endorsed Warren for president on Wednesday, describing her as a candidate “fighting for fundamental change.”

“I’m proud to call her my senator. I can’t wait to call her our president,” Pressley said in a video.

“You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans, but here’s the thing: The plans are about power, who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it. For Elizabeth and for me, power belongs in the hands of the people,” she continued:

Big structural change can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/8Sanof9COD — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 6, 2019

Pressley was the last of the “Squad” to formally endorse a presidential candidate. The rest emphatically endorsed Sanders, holding rallies with him in their districts. Sanders even promised Ocasio-Cortez a position in his administration.

Tlaib attempted to extinguish rumors of internal strife within the “Squad” with a pointed message on social media, featuring a picture of the four congresswomen smiling together.

“#OurSquadIsBig, we’re stronger than anyone knows, we think for ourselves, and always put our people first,” Tlaib said.

“Ignore the clickbait, and don’t get distracted – we got work to do,” she added alongside the hashtag, “#UnbreakableSquad”:

#OurSquadIsBig, we're stronger than anyone knows, we think for ourselves, and always put our people first. Ignore the clickbait, and don't get distracted – we got work to do. @AyannaPressley @IlhanMN @AOC #UnbreakableSquad pic.twitter.com/t2ltaAl9Mo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 7, 2019

Pressley is expected to join Warren on the campaign trail at a town hall meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.