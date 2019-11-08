Sessions Up 13 Points in Early Alabama U.S. Senate Race Poll

Although his campaign is not officially even 24 hours old, a poll out Friday from the Club for Growth has former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions with a double-digit lead over his closest opponent.

The poll first reported by Alabama Daily News was conducted October 29-31 by WPA Intelligence and surveyed 511 GOP primary voters with a margin of error of +/-4.4%. It showed Session ahead of former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville by 13 points followed by Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), former Alabama Supreme Chief Justice Roy Moore, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R).

Jeff Sessions 36%

Tommy Tuberville 23%

Bradley Byrne 11%

Roy Moore 11%

John Merrill 6%

Arnold Mooney 2%

Undecided 12%

The poll also shows 71 percent of Republican primary voters have a favorable view of Sessions, whereas 20 percent viewed him unfavorably.

In addition to serving in President Donald Trump’s cabinet, Sessions served Alabama in the U.S. Senate for two decades and served as Alabama’s attorney general after a stint in the Reagan Department of Justice.

Alabama Republican voters will get cast a ballot on March 3, 2020 for their preference as to who will represent the GOP in the general election against likely Democratic nominee incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Jones, who will likely be considered to be an underdog in next November’s contest, defeated Roy Moore in a special election in 2017.

