An Economist/YouGov poll released this week demonstrates a Democrat primary field in flux, showing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leading the pack and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) rebounding after his heart attack.

The poll, taken November 10 – 12, 2019, among 1,500 individuals (1,206 registered voters), asked respondents, “If the Democratic presidential primary or caucus in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

It found Warren taking the lead in the ever-expanding Democrat primary field, with 26 percent support. Joe Biden (D) fell to second with 23 percent support, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) showed signs of recovery from his health-scare slump, coming in third place with 17 percent support.

Buttigieg, who has been soaring in Iowa in recent weeks, came in fourth place with nine percent support. Once again, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) did not come close to the top tier, dropping to fifth place with just five percent support. Andrew Yang (D) placed right behind her with four percent support. The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 2.8 percent when adjusted for weighting and +/- 3 percent among registered voters:

Overall, the results are best for Warren, up one point, and Sanders, up three. Biden, however, slipped three points, and Harris also lost one point of support: