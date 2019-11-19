Franklin Graham Says Trump’s Enemies Hellbent on ‘Destroying Him’

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham said on Tuesday that the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment effort against President Trump is “dividing our country even further” and added that Trump’s enemies are hellbent on “destroying him & his presidency regardless of the damage it does to our nation.”

The House Intelligence Committee kicked off Tuesday’s public impeachment hearings with both Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, White House National Security Council (NSC) director of European Affairs.

The hearing featured a number of heated moments, one which included an interruption from Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stressing his desire to “protect the whistleblower” despite both Schiff and Vindman claiming that they do not know his or her identity.

Graham weighed in on the ongoing public impeachment hearing on Tuesday, noting that Trump’s enemies are “focused on destroying him & his presidency regardless of the damage it does to our nation” and urging Americans to pray for the president and his family “as the Democrats in Washington continue to try to destroy him & drag his name through the mud.”

He wrote:

It makes me sick to my stomach. We’re now in the 2nd week of the impeachment inquiry & this is just dividing our country even further. Pres. @realDonaldTrump’s enemies are focused on destroying him & his presidency regardless of the damage it does to our nation. Let’s look at Pres. @realDonaldTrump’s record. The US economy is better than it has ever been, the stock market is at its highest levels, Trump has made key conservative judicial appointments as promised, unemployment is the lowest it has been in 50+ yrs. Should I continue? Pray for President @realDonaldTrump & his family as the Democrats in Washington continue to try to destroy him & drag his name through the mud. Everyone is benefiting from his policies—even those who want to tear him down.

It makes me sick to my stomach. We’re now in the 2nd week of the impeachment inquiry & this is just dividing our country even further. Pres. @realDonaldTrump's enemies are focused on destroying him & his presidency regardless of the damage it does to our nation. 1/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2019

Let’s look at Pres. @realDonaldTrump's record. The US economy is better than it has ever been, the stock market is at its highest levels, Trump has made key conservative judicial appointments as promised, unemployment is the lowest it has been in 50+ yrs. Should I continue? 2/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2019

Pray for President @realDonaldTrump & his family as the Democrats in Washington continue to try to destroy him & drag his name through the mud. Everyone is benefiting from his policies—even those who want to tear him down. 3/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2019

It is true that the impeachment inquiry has largely divided the nation, thanks in part to the media and its coordination with the Democrats — a phenomenon Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) highlighted in his opening statement Tuesday morning.

“With their biased misreporting on the Russia hoax, the media lost the confidence of millions of Americans,” Nunes said.

“And because they refused to acknowledge how badly they botched the story, they’ve learned no lessons and simply expect Americans will believe them as they try to stoke yet another partisan frenzy,” he continued, accusing the media of acting as “Democrat puppets” and adding that they are “alienating half the country who voted for the President they’re trying to expel.”

“Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it, and if the mainstream press won’t give it to them straight, they’ll go elsewhere to find it—which is exactly what the American people are doing,” Nunes added.

Watch his full opening statement below: