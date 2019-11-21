Democrat Debate: Kamala Harris Highlights Her Biggest Failures in Closing Statement

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attempted to brand herself as a fighter during Wednesday evening’s Democrat debate but accidentally drew attention to some of her biggest failures instead.

During her closing statement at the Democrats’ presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Georgia, Harris tried to describe herself as a fighter who can take on President Trump in 2020. The presidential hopeful cited her battles with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Attorney General William Barr, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as examples.

“And to fight this fight, I believe we have to have the ability to not only have a nominee who can go toe to toe with Donald Trump, and I have taken on Jeff Sessions. I’ve taken on Bill Barr. I have taken on Brett Kavanaugh,” she said.

“I know I have the ability to do that,” she continued.

However, all three of the individuals Harris listed were ultimately confirmed, pointing to her failure to take them on in a meaningful way:

This is not the first time Harris has highlighted her lost battles. She also outlined them in a campaign hype video released this month.

“It’s been three years to the day since our national nightmare was elected president,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

“Since then, I’ve taken on Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, Brett Kavanaugh, and more in the Senate. And I’m ready to defeat Trump in 2020,” she continued:

Multiple Twitter users were quick to point out that Harris failed to do herself any favors.

