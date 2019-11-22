Homeowner Leaves Breakfast with Wife, Shoots Intrusion Suspect Dead

A homeowner in Highland County, Ohio, got up from breakfast with his wife and shot an intrusion suspect, killing him.

Fox 19 reports the homeowner “and his wife were eating breakfast when the man, whom he describes as being in his thirties, tried to get in their home’s back door and said he was going to kill them.”

The homeowner armed himself with a shotgun and killed the suspect.

WLWT reports the homeowner called 911 “to report the [suspect] was threatening to kill him.”

Highland County Sheriff Donald Barrera said, “He goes through the garage, rummages through his garage. The homeowner steps out on his front porch. Then the guy comes at him, threatening to kill him.” That is when the homeowner shot the suspect with a 12 gauge, fatally wounding him.

First responders tried to save the suspect’s life to no avail.

