Post-Debate Polls Indicate a Bernie Sanders Surge

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is surging nationally, Morning Consult’s post-debate survey reveals.

The socialist senator, who experienced an end-of-summer slump which was exacerbated by a sudden heart attack and a subsequent heart procedure, has bounced back both in terms of his health and standings in the polls.

Morning Consult’s post-debate poll, taken November 21-24, 2019, among 8,102 registered voters likely to participate in their state’s Democrat primary or caucus, showed Sanders surpassing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for second place with 21 percent support to her 15 percent.

The survey showed former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading, a consistent trend in this particular national poll, with 30 percent support.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fourth place with nine percent support, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with five percent support and Andrew Yang (D) closely behind with four percent. The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less. The margin of error of +/-1 percent:

#National @MorningConsult Post Debate Poll (11/21-24):

Biden 30%

Sanders 21%

Warren 15%

Buttigieg 9%

Harris 5%

Yang 4%

Bloomberg 2%

Booker 2%

Gabbard 2%

Klobuchar 2%

Steyer 2%

Bennet 1%

Bullock 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 1%

Williamson 1%

Patrick 0% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 26, 2019

The poll solidified Sanders’ second-place position in the current Real Clear Politics average, which currently shows the socialist senator edging out Warren by less than two percentage points.

The Morning Consult poll also showed Sanders maintaining his second-place status in early primary and caucus states. The poll surveyed 372 voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, and found Biden leading with 26 percent support – four percent less than his national lead. Sanders came right behind with 23 percent support, followed by Warren, Tom Steyer (D), Buttigieg, and Yang with 18 percent, nine percent, eight percent, and four percent, respectively. The margin of error is +/- 5 percent:

Early Primary States @MorningConsult

Post Debate Poll (11/21-24):

Biden 26%

Sanders 23%

Warren 18%

Steyer 9%

Buttigieg 8%

Yang 4%

Bloomberg 2%

Harris 2%

Klobuchar 2%

Booker 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 1%

Gabbard 1%

Williamson 1%

Bennet 0%

Bullock 0%

Patrick 0%https://t.co/aQXny4il7z https://t.co/xZIYco7u7R — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 26, 2019

The results, which indicate a Sanders surge, coincide with a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll released Monday that shows the socialist senator taking the lead in New Hampshire.