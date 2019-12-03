Georgia Convenience Store Clerk Shoots Robbery Suspect Dead

A clerk at a Hinesville, Georgia, Kwik Way Food Mart shot and killed an alleged robber Monday night in the store.

The Associated Press reported that Hinesville Police Capt. Tracey Howard said “a man entered an area Kwik Way Food Mart Monday night and attempted to rob the store but was stopped and shot by a male clerk.”

The Savannah Morning News reported that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m.

WTOC reported that police responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find the robbery suspect dead at the scene.

No information was released to clarify whether the suspect had a gun and fired shots as well.

Police are withholding the name of the deceased suspect until his family has been notified.

