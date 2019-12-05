John Kerry Endorses Joe Biden for President

Former Secretary of State John Kerry endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Thursday, putting to bed speculation that he may launch his own bid for the White House.
“The world is broken,” Kerry told the Washington Post, before adding, “He’s a Joe that represents the middle class of America and understands them, I think, in ways that will reach way beyond Donald Trump in a general election.”
