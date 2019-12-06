Climate change protesters frustrated a D.C. driver during morning rush hour during a planned climate strike on Friday, prompting him to remind them that they were causing him to “burn more gas by sitting here.”

Left-wing climate change protesters took to the streets of D.C. on Friday morning in order to “shut down business-as-usual for the financial institutions” that they say “profit off of the climate crisis and immigrant detention.” Protesters could be heard chanting, “No more gas, no more oil, keep the carbon in the soil,” and successfully blocked traffic, causing frustration for one D.C. driver, who actually supports their movement.

“This is a bad strategy for you all, I’m telling you,” the man told an activist.

“What strategy would you suggest?” the activist asked.

“Not making me burn more gas by sitting here,” he quipped.

The activist suggested that the man turn off his car, but he dismissed the suggestion.

“I could, but I don’t know how long this is going to take,” he added.

“Oh. We’re going to be here a while,” the activist said, adding, “It’s for the climate.”

“It’s a bad strategy,” the man said as the protester walked away.

The frustrated driver told Breitbart News that he believes climate change is an “existential threat” but added that he disagrees with the protesters’ strategy.

“Climate change is an existential threat. 100 percent agree. If we don’t solve that problem, then nothing else matters,” he said as horns honked in the background.

“This is — I don’t think an effective strategy to raise awareness,” he added. “That’s all I’m saying. I’m 100 percent behind these guys, except this tactic is not super.”

He was not the only driver who felt that way:

Different clusters are staggered up and down K St., with police diverting cars around the demonstration. One driver, who told me the holdup had doubled her typically 20-minute commute from Arlington, said she agrees with them, but thinks blocking traffic hurts their message. #DC pic.twitter.com/JTgb4gAnDy — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) December 6, 2019