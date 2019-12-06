Watch Live: Leftists March to Shut Down D.C. Banks

Left-wing activists plan to use Friday in Washington, DC, to march and “shut down business-as-usual” for the banks and financial institutions they say profit from “the climate crisis and immigrant detention.”

This is the fourth time this year a group of hard-left D.C. protesters has planned to cause gridlock during the morning commute to draw attention to its climate cause.

Organizers claim banks underwrite the fossil fuel industry “that caused the climate crisis,” and add “Black Rock, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase are now profiting off of climate chaos by investing in the companies that are contracting with ICE to finance border wall construction and run for-profit prisons and detention centers.”

The mass action begins during early rush hour in downtown Washington, D.C., followed in Franklin Square (14th St. and I St. NW, Washington, DC 20005) for a rally featuring Jane Fonda and Fire Drill Fridays along with Saket Soni, the executive director of the National Guestworker Alliance, GreenFaith, the Franciscan Action Network and other climate protesters.

At 12 noon they will march off through the streets of D.C. to visit the banks and financial institutions they accuse of profiting from “the climate crisis and immigrant detention.”

The World Bank is done with coal but still funds gas. Any more gas will put us over 1.5C@WorldBank, stop all fossil fuel financing ASAP. @ShutDown_DC, @FireDrillFriday, @fridaysfuturedc and XRDC will be disrupting traffic outside your HQ this Friday.https://t.co/nb7MUo6xlX pic.twitter.com/XV0har6mMG — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) December 3, 2019

Friday’s protests are being conducted in concert with the international Climate Strike, which is tied to the Fridays for Future movement started by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.