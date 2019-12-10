Homeowner Shoots as Christmas Carolers Allegedly Try to Kick in Door

A homeowner in Fort Wayne, Indiana, shot at Christmas carolers who allegedly tried to kick in his door last Thursday.

CBS 15 reports that the female homeowner told police “she thought it was strange” when a suspect allegedly knocked on the door while caroling. When she did not answer the door, she allegedly saw “a car pulled up in front of the house and, after knocking, the man went back to the car and came back with another person.”

Fort Wayne NBC reports the male homeowner indicated that “he heard two men singing Christmas carols as they knocked on the door,” and shortly thereafter they allegedly “tried to kick it in.”

The homeowner fired through the door and the two suspects fled.

A neighbor who spoke with the unidentified homeowners said, “They heard the doorbell ring, they heard what appeared to be pounding on the door, and then they saw the door being kicked in or attempted to be kicked in. And that’s when this individual fired his weapon into the door or the door area.”

