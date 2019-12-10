A Jersey City officer and three civilians were killed Tuesday during a firearm-based attack in heavily gun-controlled New Jersey.

NBC News reports that the two shooting suspects were also killed.

Breitbart News reported that at least one gunman opened fire in cemetery, shooting an officer. Two suspects then fled to a convenience store where a standoff began and a shootout erupted.

Update: 2 suspects, 3 civilians dead inside supermarket. 1 JC police officer also shot and killed. #jerseycityshooting — Stefan Holt (@stefholt4NY) December 10, 2019

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that two additional officers and a civilian were wounded but in stable condition.

NJ.com reports New Jersey has the second most stringent gun controls of any state. Those controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a ban on bump stocks and “ghost guns.”

New Jersey also has universal background checks and requires would-be gun owners to get a firearm purchaser ID card before buying a long gun. The state requires a separate ID card for buying a handgun. New Jersey requires possession of a firearm purchaser ID card in order to buy ammunition too.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.