On Impeachment Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi Toasts the Media at Holiday Party

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi toasted the media after Articles of Impeachment were announced Tuesday, celebrating reporters on Capitol Hill at a special holiday event.

Pelosi raised her glass and toasted the press as the “guardians of democracy” after unveiling the articles of impeachment on Tuesday.

Several reporters in the room shared information about the party on Twitter.

Pelosi says during the speaker's press holiday reception that Congress is planning on leaving next Friday. "One way or another," they will get everything done in time, she says. pic.twitter.com/4QpfsfWnzz — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 10, 2019

Pelosi said that Democrats were scheduled to leave Washington for Christmas the following Friday, reassuring everyone that they would get their work done.

At her annual holiday reception for the Capitol Press Corps in DC, @SpeakerPelosi toasts the media, the “guardians of democracy.” pic.twitter.com/sNw5JmYwza — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 10, 2019

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s holiday reception at US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/AoN6XuHwUm — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) December 10, 2019

She also joked in the room full of reporters that she didn't want this information to get out – as we all whipped out our phones to tweet. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 10, 2019

Earlier in the afternoon, Pelosi hosted a Holiday party for members of Congress after announcing the articles of impeachment and passed out big boxes of San Francisco chocolates to the members.

.@SpeakerPelosi, at her annual lawmaker holiday party, is passing out big boxes of See’s Chocolates, headquartered in South San Francisco. Pelosi says she eats chocolate every day. pic.twitter.com/lJrSBpMVhn — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 10, 2019