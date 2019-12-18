Justin Amash: It’s Congress’s ‘Duty’ to Impeach Trump

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), the libertarian-leaning lawmaker who quit the Republican Party earlier this year, declared Wednesday that it is Congress’s “duty” to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I rise today in support of these articles of impeachment. I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the people under our system of government,” Amash said in his House floor speech.

Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party this year, says President Trump's actions "reflect precisely the type of conduct the framers of the Constitution intended to remedy through the power of impeachment — and it is our duty to impeach him" https://t.co/FksAmxCiem pic.twitter.com/fHegAXgKEU — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2019

“Impeachment is not about policy disagreements or ineffective governance, nor is it about criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our constitution was written,” went on to say. “Impeachment is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency and ensuring that executive power is directed toward proper ends in accordance with the law.”

The Michigan Independent said it was his and his colleagues’ “duty” to vote to remove president Trump, claiming that he “abused and violated the public trust” with his contacts with Ukraine.

“His actions reflect precisely the type of conduct the framers of the constitution intended to remedy through the power of impeach and — impeachment, and it is our duty to impeach him,” he stated.

