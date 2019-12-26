On Christmas Day, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor and 2020 Democrat Pete Buttigieg declared Jesus Christ an impoverished “refugee” without ever explicitly mentioning his name.

In a Twitter message, Buttigieg wrote:

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee. No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas. [Emphasis added]

Buttigieg’s calling Jesus Christ “a refugee” came days after he released his national immigration plan, in which he vows to import at least 125,000 refugees in his first year in office. Likewise, Buttigieg said he will push Congress to pass a law that bans the United States from admitting any less than 95,000 refugees a year.

“Pete pledges to welcome at least 125,000 refugees in his first year and supports the GRACE Act, which sets an annual floor of 95,000 refugee arrivals (the historical average) instead of a ceiling,”

In the last 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate, Buttigieg committed to providing reparations to potentially millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. but did not explicitly support the same for black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved. Reparations for illegal aliens could cost American taxpayers about $2.2 trillion.

