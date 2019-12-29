A suspect accused of assaulting three Orthodox Jewish women in an antisemitic attack was immediately freed from jail without having to post bail thanks to New York’s newest bail laws that provide an instant release to accused criminals.

Tiffany Harris, 30 years old, was freed from law enforcement custody in Brooklyn, New York, after she allegedly admitted to assaulting and attacking three Orthodox Jewish women — 22, 26, and 31 years old — and yelling at them, “F*ck you Jews!” according to the New York Post.

“Yes, I was there. Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,'” Harris reportedly told New York police officers after her arrest. Subsequently, Harris was charged with 21 counts of attempted assault and harassment.

Even with Harris’s admission to police, Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Laura Johnson said she would not be able to give the woman any bail to keep her in jail, thus forcing her release because of New York’s newest laws, which allow accused criminals to be released without bail if they are charged with any of the following crimes:

Second-degree manslaughter

Aggravated vehicular assault

Third-degree assault

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Making terroristic threats

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Now, Harris will be gifted with Mets tickets, movie passes, or gift card-style items if she simply shows up to court for her next hearing. The gifts for accused criminals are part of a program being spearheaded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The laws will ensure that suspects accused of crimes deemed “non-violent” are not jailed before their trial dates and do not have to post bail. Instead, these suspects are released directly back into the public and expected to show up for their court dates. About 125,000 accused criminals are expected to be released from prison every year in the state.

Likewise, accused criminals will actually be allowed to investigate their own crime scenes and be given a list of named witnesses testifying against them within 15 days of their arrangement. The law means that if a suspect is charged with home burglary, that suspect will be allowed to return to the victim’s home and inspect their property as part of their defense.

In a similar case last week, illegal alien Jorge Flores-Villalba was immediately released from prison after he allegedly admitted to hitting and killing mother of three Marie “Rosie” Osai on Christmas Eve, Breitbart News reported. Another case in November found illegal alien Heriberto R. Perez-Velasquez getting immediately released from prison after allegedly killing 59-year-old Mark Knapp, a father of three, in upstate New York.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.