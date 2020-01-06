Ilhan Omar: Trump Might Start War with Iran to Protect His Hotels’ Income

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) floated the theory that President Donald Trump could go to war against Iran if the Islamic regime targets his hotel properties in response to the U.S.’s deadly strike on military commander Qasem Soleimani.

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests,” Omar, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter Monday. “His business interests should not be driving military decisions.”

Her take comes after Hesameddin Ashena, a senior aide to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a Forbes magazine video featuring Trump properties as well as a quote from Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

“I tell the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world,” read the quote.

"I tell the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world," read the quote.

Democrats have reacted with fury over President Trump’s decision to take out one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world, including Omar, who vowed to “step in and stop” the president, while pushing a conspiracy theory regarding his motive behind the strike.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” Omar tweeted Thursday evening. “Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

The “Squad” member did not elaborate on what measure she will take to prevent the president from acting against Iran.

The strike on the Iranian general has prompted the Islamic regime to vow retaliation and formally announce it will continue violating former President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In return, President Trump has warned that 52 Iranian sites “will be hit very fast and very hard” if Tehran strikes back at U.S. citizens or assets.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” the president tweeted Saturday evening.