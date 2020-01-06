Former Obama Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary and presidential hopeful Julián Castro (D) endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday, proclaiming she is the candidate “unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone.”

The endorsement follows last month’s critique from Castro, who lamented the diminishing racial diversity within the Democrat field.

Castro announced his support in a video posted to Twitter:

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Thank you, @JulianCastro! You’ve been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I’m honored to have your support. Together, we'll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity. https://t.co/uHs7DP4DcU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2020

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone,” Castro said in the video, which featured both the former secretary and Warren.

“You did so many things in this campaign, and it continues to matter. It’s not just in the past tense,” Warren assured Castro. “It matters.”

“You know, I started my campaign off, and we lived true to the idea that we want an America where everyone counts,” Castro said.

“It’s the same vision that I see in you, in your campaign, in the America that you would want to help bring about. Nobody is working harder than you are,” he continued, praising her for meeting and listening to people.

“The thing I hear most from the people in the selfies lines in hope,” Warren told Castro.

Castro’s endorsement comes less than a week from his departure from the Democrat primary — a move that spurred frustration among several Democrats, who are worried over an increasingly white field:

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

“What we’re staring at is a DNC debate stage with no people of color on it,” Castro said after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropped out of the race. “That does not reflect the diversity of our party or our country. We need to do better than that”:

With @KamalaHarris out, the debate stage is now all white. @JulianCastro responds: “What we’re staring at is a DNC debate stage with no people of color on it. That does not reflect the diversity of our party or our country. We need to do better than that.” pic.twitter.com/W73Nw3WI14 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 3, 2019

In November, Castro’s campaign blasted the media for focusing on the “the four white frontrunners,” which included Warren.