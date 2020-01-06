Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused President Trump of engaging in a “war crime” for responding to Iran’s threats with forceful warnings, referring to him as an “authoritarian” who wants to “erase history” and calling him a “monster” over the weekend.

The New York lawmaker doubled down via social media on her opposition to Trump’s decision to eliminate Iran’s top terror chief Qasem Soleimani.

“This is a war crime,” she tweeted in response to Trump’s threat to target 52 Iranian sites in the event that the nation strikes Americans or American assets.

“Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a ‘tough guy.’ It does not make you ‘strategic.’ It makes you a monster,” Ocasio-Cortez concluded:

This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.” It does not make you “strategic.”

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez implied Trump is an “authoritarian” who is trying to “erase history.”

“Targeting cultural sites is a war crime,” she tweeted the next day. “It should also go without saying that sites like Persepolis (& its PEOPLE) are not only treasures to Iranians, they are gifts to humanity.”

“They tell humanity’s story – that is why authoritarians target them,” she added. “They want to erase history”:

The freshman lawmaker also accused the Trump administration of “chomping at the bit to pursue conflict with Iran for months.”

The criticism follows the U.S. Embassy attack in Baghdad and subsequent elimination of Iran’s top general, who reportedly approved of the attack and was actively planning more, according to the Pentagon.

Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the terrorist, warned her father’s death will “further awaken people in the axis of resistance” and threatened the lives of U.S. soldiers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) detailed her intention to introduce a “War Powers Resolution” in a letter to Democrat colleagues on Sunday. In the letter, Pelosi condemns Trump’s actions, calling them “provocative and disproportionate. According to the letter, Pelosi’s resolution would “limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.”