Joe Biden: No Justification for Magazines Holding ’50, 60, 100 Bullets’

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden is pushing gun control and stressing his view that there is no justification for magazines that hold “50, 60, 100 bullets.”

Biden also pointed to 40-round magazines–an odd number–claiming there is no reason for having 40 rounds either.

He tweeted that outlawing magazines with such capacity is part of a battle for “the soul of America.” He noted that he wants to ban “assault rifles” too:

At various points in the campaign Biden has voiced support for firearm licensing requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, removing frivolous lawsuit protections, go gun companies can be sued over the criminal use of their product. More than once he has pushed for embedding biometric readers in guns so they lock and unlock like smart phones.

During the first Democrat debate of the campaign he pushed for Beto O’Rourke-like mandatory buybacks of AR-15 rifles. He altered that position in the face of public backlash, choosing instead to push for registering every AR-15 with the ATF.

Biden also supports criminalizing private gun sales via universal background checks.

On January 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden urging voters to make 2020 the year for gun control.

