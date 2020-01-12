12 Shot, 5 Killed in Democrat-Controlled Baltimore

Twelve individuals were shot Saturday, five of them fatally, in Democrat-controlled Baltimore. CBS reports the shootings began around 2:30 a.m. and ended just before 11 p.m.

The Baltimore Sun reports five fatalities were spread over the course of the entire day, with the first coming as a result of the 2:30 a.m. shooting. The next fatality came approximately 12 hours later, then another as a result of an 8 p.m. shooting, another after an 8:18 p.m. shooting, and the fifth died in the shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m.

On December 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported Baltimore’s homicide rate broke records in 2019. This happened even though Maryland has an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, registration/fingerprinting requirement for handgun purchasers, and a red flag law, which allows a judge to order the confiscation of firearms from individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

On July 12, 2017, Breitbart News reported Baltimore’s homicide rate was over twice that of Chicago. At that time, CBS Baltimore reported murders were occurring so frequently that the number of murders in Baltimore was higher than the number in Philadelphia, even though Philadelphia had “two and a half times the population.”

Moreover, Baltimore was seeing more homicides than New York City, although NYC was “almost 14 times larger.”

