An Iranian national arrested near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, originally arrived in the United States as a refugee, Breitbart News has learned.

On January 10, Palm Beach Police Department arrested 38-year-old Masoud Yarieilzoleh, from Iran, who was apparently sleeping in a gazebo in a park in Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach Post. When police searched Yarieilzoleh, they found a 17-inch machete, two 4.5-inch knives, and an ax, along with about $22,000 in cash.

Also, Yarieilzoleh’s car had been parked at Palm Beach International Airport. Yarieilzoleh was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and has since been released from police custody with only a notice to appear in court later this month.

A law enforcement source exclusively confirmed to Breitbart News that Yarieilzoleh first arrived in the U.S. from Iran in 2014 as a refugee. Two years later, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) awarded Yarieilzoleh with a green card, which allows him to permanently remain in the country.

Between 2009 and 2016, former President Obama resettled more than 25,000 refugees from Iran in the U.S. despite the country being on the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism since 1984.

Yarieilzoleh’s arrest comes as 19 Republican governors, including Tennessee’s Bill Lee, Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, and Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, have signed on to continue resettling refugees in their states. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the only Republican governor in the country thus far who has said his state will halt refugee resettlement. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his decision.

